Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 334 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 334 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.92.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $802.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $741.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $826.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

