Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $251,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after buying an additional 459,201 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

General Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GE opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The company has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

