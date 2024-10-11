Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in September

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the September 15th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SREDF remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Storebrand ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

