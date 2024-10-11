Stolper Co Has $2.04 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stolper Co lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 769,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,624,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $159.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.27%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

