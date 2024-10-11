StockNews.com Lowers Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Hold

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLEX. Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX remained flat at $34.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Flex by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at about $72,808,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $51,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,242.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 728,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 792,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 48.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,711,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 556,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

