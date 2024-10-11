StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.87.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.