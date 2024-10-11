StockNews.com Downgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Hold

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CVR Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UAN stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.09. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $88.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVR Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

