StockNews.com Downgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Hold

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
CVR Partners Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of UAN stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.09. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $88.94.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
