Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Harley-Davidson Put Options (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,205 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 194% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,795 put options.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 474,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 272,120 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

