STM Group (LON:STM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 2117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

STM Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.22 million, a PE ratio of 5,750.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

About STM Group

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

