Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 6,489 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $88,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 239,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,869. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $132.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

