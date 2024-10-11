Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.66. The company had a trading volume of 106,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,108. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $271.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

