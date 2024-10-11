Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,456 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,620 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 119,445.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,930,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

