Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 1,429 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$22,535.33.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,070 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$17,355.40.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,831 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$56,698.80.

On Thursday, July 18th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$38,583.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$15.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.90. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

