Stem Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,423 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 201% compared to the typical daily volume of 805 call options.

NYSE STEM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.54. 6,205,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stem will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,618,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 109,810 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,578,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,875 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 181.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 856,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 551,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 5,770.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

