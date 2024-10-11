Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Up 742.7% in September

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 742.7% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,264.0 days.

Shares of Stanley Electric stock remained flat at $17.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Stanley Electric Company Profile

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

