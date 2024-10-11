SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Short Interest Update

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,500 shares, an increase of 452.2% from the September 15th total of 141,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SRIVARU Stock Performance

SRIVARU stock remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. SRIVARU has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

