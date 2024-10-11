Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 664,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,032,328 shares.The stock last traded at $46.43 and had previously closed at $46.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $1,805,738.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,092,886.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $115,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,792.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $1,805,738.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,092,886.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,089 shares of company stock worth $16,154,005. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $356,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 61.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 551.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $4,668,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.