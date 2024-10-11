Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $1.50

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.14). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 101,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

