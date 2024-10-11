SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 128,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $64.74. 376,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,874. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

