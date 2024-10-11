SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $160.15 and last traded at $160.15, with a volume of 130464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.00.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average of $144.91.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,233,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,479,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,560,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,635,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 82,664 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

