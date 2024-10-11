SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.67 and last traded at $67.64, with a volume of 1049186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 356,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,172,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,998,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

