SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Hudson Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of GLDM opened at $52.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

