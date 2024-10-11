SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in September

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

Shares of SRMGF remained flat at $12.43 during trading hours on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

