SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.82. 3,136,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 34,456,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOUN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $99,244.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $99,244.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,266.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $193,872.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,560,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,805.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,275 shares of company stock worth $1,606,644. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 11.4% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 24.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

