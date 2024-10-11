Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE SAH opened at $53.62 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,189,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,417,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $41,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

