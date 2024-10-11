Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Sells $236,250.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 869,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,847.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solid Power alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $226,875.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $266,250.00.

Solid Power Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.73. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 393.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Power by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on SLDP

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.