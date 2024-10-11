SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to an inline rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.43.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

SLG stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $73.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.36%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.