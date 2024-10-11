SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $681.62 million and approximately $47,133.12 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,170.26 or 0.99898478 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57970295 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $26,336.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

