Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 300.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 421.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 145,588 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $695,000.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PINK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 518,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. Simplify Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.