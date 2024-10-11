Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in September

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the September 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

SLVTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 224,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,277. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Featured Articles

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

