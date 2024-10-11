Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in September

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the September 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 2.1 %
SLVTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 224,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,277. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Tiger Metals
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.