Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $108.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $96.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,398 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $132,152.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,916.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,982 in the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,357,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after purchasing an additional 181,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

