Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Balchem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $170.18 on Friday. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 239,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 18.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Balchem by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

