Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 672,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,933,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SBSW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth about $905,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 93.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 56,943 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,724 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

