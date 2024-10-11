Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $277.51 million and $2.63 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,047.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.32 or 0.00520780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00104146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00241335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00072410 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.