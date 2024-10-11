Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rises By 300.0%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $4.43 on Friday. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

