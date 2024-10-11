Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Decreases By 69.3%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the September 15th total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF remained flat at $30.50 during midday trading on Friday. 1,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. Trisura Group has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $33.85.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

