Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Decreases By 69.3%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the September 15th total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.
Trisura Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF remained flat at $30.50 during midday trading on Friday. 1,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. Trisura Group has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $33.85.
About Trisura Group
