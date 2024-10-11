Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Declines By 55.8%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.74. 20,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

