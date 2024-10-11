Short Interest in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Declines By 71.8%

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $692,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,158,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in TMT Acquisition by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 118,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

TMTC stock remained flat at $11.22 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,468. TMT Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

