Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Increases By 1,200.0%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of TYCMY stock opened at C$32.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.90. Tingyi has a one year low of C$18.09 and a one year high of C$32.10.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.