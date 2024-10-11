Short Interest in Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Declines By 81.4%

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the September 15th total of 686,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Syra Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,958. Syra Health has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $8.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Syra Health had a negative net margin of 59.22% and a negative return on equity of 201.13%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syra Health will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

