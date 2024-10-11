Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Drops By 46.3%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Swiss Life stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542. Swiss Life has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.