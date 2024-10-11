Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Drops By 46.3%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
Swiss Life stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542. Swiss Life has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39.
Swiss Life Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Life
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.