Short Interest in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL) Increases By 467.6%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 467.6% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HDL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,099. Super Hi International has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

