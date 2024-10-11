Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Rises By 5,512.5%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 5,512.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Sumco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SUOPY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Sumco has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Sumco had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

