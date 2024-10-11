Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Drops By 76.9%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Stock Up 63.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLSF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098. StageZero Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in North America and Western Europe. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies RNA-based biomarkers from whole blood.

