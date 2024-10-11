Short Interest in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Rises By 311.1%

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sound Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOGP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 16,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,273. Sound Group has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Sound Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

