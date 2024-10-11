Short Interest in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Decreases By 97.9%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the September 15th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SOBR Safe Stock Down 4.9 %

SOBR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 46,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. SOBR Safe has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.11.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 5,357.47% and a negative return on equity of 347.61%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

