Short Interest in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW) Drops By 93.1%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharecare Price Performance

Shares of Sharecare stock remained flat at $0.09 on Thursday. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharecare stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,919 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

