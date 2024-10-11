Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Decreases By 42.4%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

