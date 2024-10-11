Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Increases By 90.5%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,032,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SNWV traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 62,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,144. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. SANUWAVE Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. SANUWAVE Health had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 13.79%.
About SANUWAVE Health
SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.
