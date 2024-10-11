Short Interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expands By 321.8%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, an increase of 321.8% from the September 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuCana stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.57% of NuCana at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana Stock Down 0.5 %

NCNA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 129,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,779. NuCana has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.55) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -13.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCNA shares. William Blair cut NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NuCana from $150.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NuCana

NuCana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.